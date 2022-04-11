The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.14. 349,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

