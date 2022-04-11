Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 599,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 53,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 104,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 938,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 494,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.06. 1,068,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $305.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

