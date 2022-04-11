AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of VLVLY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.1187 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

