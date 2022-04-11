Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $46.73

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 93,392,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,145,344. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,022,000 after buying an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

