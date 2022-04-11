OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

TSE:OGI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,724. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$595.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

