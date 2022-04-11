Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $30,590.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07479418 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,610.06 or 1.00232684 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.