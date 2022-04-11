Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

