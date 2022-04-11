Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $5.11 on Monday, reaching $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,175. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $162.47 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

