Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.02. 3,779,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

