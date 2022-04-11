Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $136.86

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.66. 460,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Genuine Parts by 11.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $89,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

