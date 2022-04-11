Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $74.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.93) to €62.00 ($68.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($90.11) to €87.00 ($95.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.92) to €73.00 ($80.22) in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 229,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

