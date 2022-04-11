SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. SLR Investment also reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

SLRC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 213,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,422. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $749.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.