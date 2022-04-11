Brokerages Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,593.00

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,223.00. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $1,132.00 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,288.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,508.75.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

