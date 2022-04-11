Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. 113,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,831. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 110.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

