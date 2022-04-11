Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives $5.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

SNMRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of Snam stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Snam has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

