Truepoint Inc. Buys Shares of 4,506 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. 877,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

