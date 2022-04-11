Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,569.83 ($73.05).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.61) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.97) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.79) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.58), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($508,609.55).

Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,108 ($66.99). 318,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,269.41. The stock has a market cap of £8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($82.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

