Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.60

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 2054765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $582.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Porch Group by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

