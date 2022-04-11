Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.59

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 115457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
