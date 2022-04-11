Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 939779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.79 million, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

