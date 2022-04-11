Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.73

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.73 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 8956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

