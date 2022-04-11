Sigma Planning Corp Has $20.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $133.34. 618,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,490,781. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $391.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.