$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Exelon posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,695. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

