$1.08 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 306,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,980. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

