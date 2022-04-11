Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Tops $83.44 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $94.23 million and $83.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

