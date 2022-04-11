Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,165 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $40.33. 24,879,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,476,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.