Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,156. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82.

