Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report $102.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.67 million. EverQuote reported sales of $103.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $426.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 148,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,511. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin bought 52,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $768,301.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,082,771 shares of company stock worth $16,164,582 and sold 14,102 shares worth $223,167. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

