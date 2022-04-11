Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,420 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. 8,091,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,015,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

