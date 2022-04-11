Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 234.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $7.60 on Monday, reaching $341.55. 5,214,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,823,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day moving average of $370.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

