Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,769 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 219,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,353. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
