Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 24,268 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 674,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after acquiring an additional 335,391 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. 323,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

