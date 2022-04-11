Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. 5,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,419. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96.

