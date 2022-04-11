Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.25. 122,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,220. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.55 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.