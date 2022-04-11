Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,799 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

NYSEARCA:EWRE traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,297. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

