Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 474,238 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,025,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 403,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,936. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

