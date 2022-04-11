Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.74. 149,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.94 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

