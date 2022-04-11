Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $860.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

