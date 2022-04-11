Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given New €5.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.20 ($5.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

