PRIZM (PZM) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001415 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,044.07 or 0.97889520 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,972,471,423 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PZMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.