iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

