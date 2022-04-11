Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arteris stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,613. Arteris has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

