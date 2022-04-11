Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The stock has a market cap of $415.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.15. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

