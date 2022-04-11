Clarius Group LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.66. 18,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,494. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

