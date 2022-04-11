Clarius Group LLC Acquires 4,766 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

UBS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.41. 254,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

