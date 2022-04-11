Viacoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $4,514.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00260941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

