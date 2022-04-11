Clarius Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Biogen stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

