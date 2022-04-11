7,506 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. 288,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.