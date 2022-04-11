Clarius Group LLC Acquires 231 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,641,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. 76,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,687. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

