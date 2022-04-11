Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,270 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 260,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

